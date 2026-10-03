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Home / Sports / 3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against West Indies in New Chandigarh

3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against West Indies in New Chandigarh

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches.

The hosts began the series with an eight-wicket victory in the opening ODI, chasing down a target of 296 in 41.4 overs. India then produced another emphatic batting performance in the second ODI, with skipper Shubman Gill smashing a record-breaking unbeaten 223 as the hosts chased down a mammoth 405-run target in just 43.3 overs.

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Speaking after winning the toss, Gill described the pitch as a "beautiful surface" and said it might assist the bowlers early in the innings.

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"It is a beautiful surface. Might assist bowlers at the start," Gill said. The Indian captain also acknowledged that bowling has been a concern for the side at times and highlighted the relative inexperience of the attack. "Our bowling line-up is inexperienced, the more they play, the better," he said.

After losing the toss, West Indies skipper Shai Hope said they wanted to bowl anyway. Hope also talked about wanting to be consistent with the bat. Hope confirmed three changes from the previous Playing XI.

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India have made changes to their playing XI for the series finale, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj coming into the side, while Anshul Kamboj is set to make his ODI debut. With the series already secured, India will look to complete a clean sweep, while the West Indies will aim to end the tour on a winning note.

Playing XI of both teams:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

West Indies: John Cambell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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