3rd ODI: KL Rahul’s ton, Hitman’s fighting 92 guide India to 351/7 against West Indies  

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): India staged a remarkable recovery from an early collapse to post a formidable 351/7, with KL Rahul’s magnificent century providing the finishing flourish in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rahul, who stole the show, produced a sensational 129 to power India past the 350-run mark. His commanding knock, which included 10 fours and two sixes, provided the late acceleration India needed as the hosts finished on 351/7.

Advertisement

Rahul’s century came off just 80 balls, making it the second-fastest of his nine ODI hundreds, behind his 62-ball ton against the Netherlands in Bengaluru during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, India were rocked early as Shubman Gill (1 off 6) and Virat Kohli (0 off 1) departed cheaply, but Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Rohit continued his rich vein of form, smashing 92 off 85 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, before falling just eight runs short of a century.

Sharma also etched his name in the record books at 39, becoming only the fourth opener in ODI history to complete 10,000 runs at the top of the order.

Advertisement

While, Gaikwad, who was given several chances after being dropped multiple times, made the most of his opportunities to score a valuable 57 off 69 balls. Naman Dhir added a useful 30 off 21, while Anshul Kamboj provided late impetus with 17 off nine balls.

For West Indies, Jayden Seales was the standout bowler, striking early to remove both India skipper Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. He finished with 3/62, while Keemo Paul claimed two wickets and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with one.

With India having already sealed the ODI series, West Indies will now look to chase down the imposing target and carry momentum into the upcoming T20I series following the conclusion of the 50-over contest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)