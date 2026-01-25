Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): An impressive bowling display from Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi restricted New Zealand to 153/9 in the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday.

Advertisement

The trio of Bumrah, Pandya and Bishnoi shared seven wickets among them, with Bumrah scalping three. India, who are already 2-0 up in the five-match T20 series, need 154 to seal the series with ease.

Advertisement

After winning the toss, India asked New Zealand to bat first. India's speedster Harshit Rana gave New Zealand an early blow as he removed Devon Conway for just 1 in the first over of the innings. In the following star all-rounder Hardik Pandya removed Rachin Ravindra for four, pushing the visitors on the back foot.

Advertisement

Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert showed some resilience before India's star seamer Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Seifert for 12 in the last over of the power-play, leaving kiwi's three down inside the field restrictions.

Mark Chapman and Phillips took the Kiwis' innings forward, with both batters rotating the strike at regular intervals. After 10 overs, New Zealand reached 75/3 with Phillips (30) and Chapman (28) unbeaten on the crease.

Advertisement

Ravi Bishnoi, in the 12th over, broke the 52-run stand for the fourth wicket as he removed Chapman for 32 runs off 23 balls, and Daryl Mitchell joined Phillips in the middle.

Mitchell tried to lift the scoring as he smashed his second ball of the innings for a six off Harshit Rana in the 13th over, but didn't get going as he was removed by Pandya in the 15th over for just 14.

Phillips, in the following over, was also sent back to the pavilion by Bishnoi as he scalped his second wicket of the match.

Phillips fell two short of a well-deserved half-century. Bishnoi finished his spell with impressive figures of 2/18 in four overs.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner showed some fight as he slammed a four off Bishnoi and two off Rana in the following over. After a tight opening spell with the new ball, Bumrah cleaned up Kyle Jamieson in his second spell to move his wicket tally to two in the match in the 18th over.

Santner played a vital hand of 27 runs off 17 balls before he was removed by Bumrah in the final over of the innings. Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi added nine runs in the final over, which helped Kiwi's to reach 153/9 in 20 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) Vs India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)