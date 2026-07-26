3rd T20I: India win toss, choose to bat first against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 26 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, on Sunday, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

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India enter the third T20I after clinching wins in both of the first two T20Is and will aim for a 3-0 series clean-sweep over the hosts.

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After winning the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first, expecting the pitch to slow down as the match progresses. He said the team would need to adapt quickly to the conditions and aim to post a strong total. Iyer also confirmed two changes to the playing XI, with Ashok Sharma replacing Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge replacing Shivam Dube.

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"We're going to bat first considering that we are playing on the same wicket and anticipating for it to get slower and slower. [Happy with the way this pitch played yesterday?] Certainly, we got 220 on the board and we got a phenomenal start the way boys played. It's just, you know, coming today in the morning and reflecting back on those performances give me thrills and obviously want to replicate the same performance again. [On the approach from Indian batters] It's going to be important for us to adapt as quickly as possible. Can't guarantee how the wicket is going to play. Is it going to be similar to yesterday or not? But as quickly we adapt, the better for us, and then we'll try to put a great score on the board. [On the team composition] We've got two changes. Prince is out, so Ashok Sharma comes in for him. And Shivam Dube is out, Suryansh comes in," Iyer said at the toss presentations.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his side would have preferred to bat first as well, though not because of concerns over the pitch slowing down. Backing his teammates after their recent performances, Raza said it was now his responsibility as captain to lead from the front. He also confirmed a forced change, with Richard Ngarava ruled out due to a niggle and Wellington Masakadza coming into the playing XI.

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"[Are you happy to bowl first?] Yeah, we're gonna have to do that anyway. But yeah, had we won the toss, we were looking to bat first as well. But it wasn't because of the slowness of the surface. We know scores have remained pretty good throughout, but we just wanted to bat first today. [On mood in the change room] All I said today was that you all are doing really well. I think with the team lapses, it's slightly more runs needed from the captain. So you guys are all doing a really good job. Now it's on me to try and rock up as well as a captain. Hopefully, God has given us another opportunity to rock up today and hopefully myself and along with the team as well, can put up a good batting and bowling performance. [On the team composition] We are forced into making a change early this morning. Richard Ngarava unfortunately has a slight niggle, so he misses out and Wellington Masakadza comes in," Raza said.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I playing 11s:

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani. (ANI)

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