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Home / Sports / 3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl first against England in Nottingham

3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl first against England in Nottingham

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ANI
Updated At : 10:23 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Nottingham [UK], July 7 (ANI): Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I of the five-match series against England, on Tuesday at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

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India enter the series being 1-0 down as England won the second T20I by four wickets. Notably, the first match had ended in no result.

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After winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer said that the team has to back their bowlers despite the previous narrow defeat and viewed it as a learning experience. He confirmed one change in the playing 11 with Prince Yadav replacing Ravi Bishnoi.

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"We're going to bowl first. [On the narrow defeat in the previous game and backing the bowlers] Yes, I think that was just a hiccup which you can't control, and you definitely have to back your bowlers. We've got one change. Prince Yadav comes in for Bishy (Bishnoi)," Iyer said at the toss presentations.

England captain Harry Brook on the other hand, said England would have batted first had they won the toss. He praised the team's all-round performance in the previous match, highlighting their strong fielding, bowling, and batting effort. Brook added that the team's belief and resilience help them stay competitive and said they are aiming for another win against India.

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"We were a little bit indecisive, to be honest. I was glad I lost the toss, but we would have had a bat. I thought it was an excellent performance from everybody involved. I thought we fielded outstandingly and then bowled really well, especially through the middle phase, which is an area we wanted to improve. And then, to bat and knock off them runs was awesome. Every game's a big game against India and any nation. So, we're happy to be here. We're looking forward to another challenge against a strong side. And, yeah, hopefully we can go 2-0," Brook said at the tos presentations.

India vs England 3rd T20I playing 11s:

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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