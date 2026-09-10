DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 3rd Test: England eye series sweep after dominant Day 2 against struggling Pakistan

3rd Test: England eye series sweep after dominant Day 2 against struggling Pakistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Birmingham [UK], September 10 (ANI): England have strengthened their grip on the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, taking a massive 320-run lead after posting 453 in their first innings before reducing the visitors to 46/2 in the second at stumps on Day 2.

Resuming their innings at 156/4 after Day 1, England’s middle order continued to pile on the runs despite Pakistan’s bowlers finding occasional success. Harry Brook, who was unbeaten overnight, completed a fluent half-century and scored 75 before being dismissed. Dan Lawrence contributed a crucial 65, while wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith added 69 to take England’s total beyond the 400-run mark.

Advertisement

Ollie Robinson provided late fireworks for the hosts with a quick 50 off 46 balls, helping England push their advantage further before they were bowled out for 453. Pakistan debutant Razaullah was the standout bowler for the visitors, finishing with four wickets, though he conceded heavily during England’s counterattack.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s batting woes continued when they came out for their second innings. England pacer Ollie Robinson struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique to leave Pakistan reeling at 0/2.

Azan Awais and Shan Masood then attempted to rebuild the innings, taking Pakistan to 46/2 before rain interruptions brought an early end to the day’s play. Awais remained unbeaten on 29, while Masood was not out on 19 as Pakistan finished the day still trailing England by 274 runs.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 in their first innings on the opening day, with Saud Shakeel’s 43 being the only significant contribution. England’s pace attack, led by Josh Tongue’s four wickets along with three each from Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer, dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup.

England, who already lead the three-match series 2-0, are now eight wickets away from completing a series whitewash, while Pakistan face a daunting task of avoiding another heavy defeat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts