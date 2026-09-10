3rd Test: England eye series sweep after dominant Day 2 against struggling Pakistan

Birmingham [UK], September 10 (ANI): England have strengthened their grip on the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, taking a massive 320-run lead after posting 453 in their first innings before reducing the visitors to 46/2 in the second at stumps on Day 2.

Resuming their innings at 156/4 after Day 1, England’s middle order continued to pile on the runs despite Pakistan’s bowlers finding occasional success. Harry Brook, who was unbeaten overnight, completed a fluent half-century and scored 75 before being dismissed. Dan Lawrence contributed a crucial 65, while wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith added 69 to take England’s total beyond the 400-run mark.

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Ollie Robinson provided late fireworks for the hosts with a quick 50 off 46 balls, helping England push their advantage further before they were bowled out for 453. Pakistan debutant Razaullah was the standout bowler for the visitors, finishing with four wickets, though he conceded heavily during England’s counterattack.

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Rain brings an end to day two at Edgbaston 🌧️ Recap all the big moments ➡️ https://t.co/VUdUehsgT2 pic.twitter.com/hH6Xr6JgL1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2026

Pakistan’s batting woes continued when they came out for their second innings. England pacer Ollie Robinson struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique to leave Pakistan reeling at 0/2.

Azan Awais and Shan Masood then attempted to rebuild the innings, taking Pakistan to 46/2 before rain interruptions brought an early end to the day’s play. Awais remained unbeaten on 29, while Masood was not out on 19 as Pakistan finished the day still trailing England by 274 runs.

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Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 in their first innings on the opening day, with Saud Shakeel’s 43 being the only significant contribution. England’s pace attack, led by Josh Tongue’s four wickets along with three each from Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer, dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup.

England, who already lead the three-match series 2-0, are now eight wickets away from completing a series whitewash, while Pakistan face a daunting task of avoiding another heavy defeat. (ANI)

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