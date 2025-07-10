3rd Test: Injured Pant replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind wickets during second session

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant walked off the field during the second session’s play on the opening day of the third Test against England after suffering a blow to his left hand here on Thursday.

Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, who is not in the playing XI for the third Test, behind the wickets after on-field treatment did not help the India vice-captain.

Pant was grimacing in pain after putting in a dive to stop a delivery on his left, which Jasprit Bumrah had sprayed down the leg side in the 34th over of the innings.

Pant had managed to get his hands on the ball but could not stop it entirely as England batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope scampered for a couple.

The play was then held up for a while as Pant received treatment on his hand from the Indian support staff, but the wicketkeeper kept shrugging his hands when play resumed.

Eventually, Pant left the field after the end of Bumrah’s over with Jurel taking over the charge of wicketkeeping.