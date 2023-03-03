 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma should have given bowlers short spells in second innings, says Harbhajan Singh : The Tribune India

3rd Test: Rohit Sharma should have given bowlers short spells in second innings, says Harbhajan Singh

‘Indian spinners were not as effective as Nathan Lyon’

3rd Test: Rohit Sharma should have given bowlers short spells in second innings, says Harbhajan Singh

Indian captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference in Indore. PTI



IANS

New Delhi, March 3

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Rohit Sharma should have used his bowlers for short spells in Australia’s second innings of the third Test, insisting that Indian spinners disappointed him a little in Indore.

Australia needed 76 runs in the final innings against India on Friday. After Usman Khawaja fell for a duck in the second innings, Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) steered Australia to a comprehensive nine-wicket win.

Speaking to Star Sports during the post-match show, Harbhajan reckoned that Rohit Sharma should have given two to four overs to Axar Patel in the fourth innings.

While Ashwin and Jadeja bowled ten and seven overs, respectively, in Australia’s second innings, Umesh Yadav was given two overs and Axar was not brought into the attack.

“Absolutely, you never know which bowler bowls such a ball, the one door of opportunity had to be opened, which R. Ashwin opened that day (on the second morning) and then Umesh Yadav came and picked up three wickets. Who would have thought Umesh Yadav would pick up three wickets on this pitch but that is what happens,” Harbhajan said.

“Ashwin bowled 10 overs. There they should have been given short spells. They could have given four to five overs to R Ashwin, four to five overs to Ravindra Jadeja and you could have got Axar Patel for two to four overs,” he added.

The legendary spinner further said the Indian skipper should have used all the resources at his disposal, adding that Indian spinners were not as effective as Nathan Lyon.

“You have to use your entire resources. They didn’t do that. I agree he (Ashwin) didn’t like the ball but his bowling was also not to everyone’s liking. The sharpness was seen in the first two or three overs. After that, he got into a slightly defensive mindset.

“The spin and bounce that we saw in Nathan Lyon’s bowling, we didn’t get to see that. The Indian spinners disappointed me a little,” said Harbhajan.

While Australia has booked a spot in World Test Championships final with a thumping 9-wicket win in Indore, India will be aiming to seal its place in the final at The Oval, scheduled in June, when the two sides meet in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad, starting from March 9.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Nation

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 2.25 pc exemption in stamp duty on property registration till March 31

4
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

5
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

6
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

7
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

8
Nation

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

9
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

10
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges in Chandigarh

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi University to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers