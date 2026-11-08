3rd unofficial Test: India A dominate Day 2 after declaring at 464/5 against New Zealand A

Lincoln [New Zealand], November 8 (ANI): Prasidh Krishna picked up both New Zealand A opening wickets after India A posted a massive 464 for five before declaring their first innings on Day 2 of the third four-day match in Lincoln, strengthening their position ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar helped India A build a commanding total, while B Sai Sudharsan and Jurel narrowly missed out on centuries.

Sai Sudharsan, who resumed the day on 77, added 11 runs to his overnight score before being bowled by Zak Gibson for 88 off 255 deliveries. Jurel, meanwhile, continued his impressive innings and brought up his half-century with a boundary before being dismissed for 54 after edging a short delivery to deep backward square.

Tilak and Ravindra Jadeja took India A to 331 for four at lunch. However, Gibson struck again after the break, dismissing Jadeja with a delivery that took the outside edge and was caught at slip.

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Tilak and Washington then built a steady partnership, frustrating the New Zealand A bowling attack, which was without frontline pacers Jarrod McKay and Danru Ferns due to injuries.

Tilak completed his half-century shortly after the 400-run mark was reached following the tea break. He also struck a six off Dean Foxcroft as India A looked to accelerate the scoring.

Washington joined the milestone celebrations by bringing up his half-century, prompting India A to declare at 464 for five in the third session.

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Following the declaration, attention turned to India's pace attack, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, who was playing his first first-class match since the Guwahati Test against South Africa nearly a year ago.

Bumrah bowled a six-over spell but went wicketless, while Prasidh emerged as the more threatening bowler and made an immediate impact.

Prasidh dismissed Rhys Mariu after an inswinging delivery breached his defence and rattled the stumps. He later trapped Curtis Heaphy in front of the wickets to complete his second dismissal.

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Prasidh had earlier come close to dismissing Heaphy when the batter edged a delivery towards third slip, but Sai Sudharsan dropped the catch.

Heaphy continued batting despite being struck several times by the Indian pacers. However, Prasidh eventually dismissed him with another delivery that moved back in sharply.

Dean Foxcroft and nightwatcher Zak Gibson remained unbeaten at the close of play as New Zealand A looked to negotiate the remaining overs.

Bumrah, Prasidh, Mukesh Choudhary and Mukesh Kumar all had opportunities to test themselves in match conditions, with India A using the fixture as preparation ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Prasidh's two wickets ensured India A ended the second day firmly in control of the contest. (ANI)

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