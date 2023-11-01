4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan-Bangladesh match in Kolkata

PTI

Kolkata, November 1

Four people were detained at Maidan police station here for waving the Palestinian flag during the Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup cricket match at the Eden Gardens, police said.

"We had detained them for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1 (during the match on Tuesday)," a senior police officer said.

They, however, did not raise any slogan, he said.

After preliminary questioning, the four spectators – residents of Bally, Ekbalpore and Karaya areas – were let off, the officer told PTI.

Initial probe found that the four, all in their mid-twenties, were protesting against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and chose the international match for their stir.

