4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan-Bangladesh match in Kolkata

Kolkata, November 1
Four people were detained at Maidan police station here for waving the Palestinian flag during the Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup cricket match at the Eden Gardens, police said.
"We had detained them for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1 (during the match on Tuesday)," a senior police officer said.
They, however, did not raise any slogan, he said.
After preliminary questioning, the four spectators – residents of Bally, Ekbalpore and Karaya areas – were let off, the officer told PTI.
Initial probe found that the four, all in their mid-twenties, were protesting against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and chose the international match for their stir.
