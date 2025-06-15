Antwerp [Belgium], June 15 (ANI): As the sun dipped behind the stands of Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp and the Indian national anthem played once again, there stood a familiar figure--poised, composed, with eyes filled with purpose. For the 400th time, hockey icon Manpreet Singh walked out wearing the India jersey, adding his name to an elite list of legends who have graced the world stage with unwavering consistency and heart.

In that moment, Manpreet wasn't just a player lining up against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25--he was a symbol of longevity, leadership, and an era that has seen Indian hockey return to global reckoning.

The 33-year-old midfielder from Punjab, a place synonymous with Indian hockey folklore, now stands as the second-highest capped Indian men's player of all time, behind only former Captain and current Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey (412 caps). What makes Manpreet's story even more compelling is that it's far from over.

From his debut in 2011 as a spirited 19-year-old to becoming the heartbeat of the Indian midfield, Manpreet's career mirrors Indian hockey's resurgence.

He has won 4 Asian Champions Trophy titles (2013, 2018, 2023, 2024), 2 Asian Games Gold medals (2014, 2023), 2 Olympic Bronze medals (2020, 2024), 2 Commonwealth Games Silver medals (2014, 2022) and Podium finishes at the 2014-15 and 2016-17 FIH World League and Hockey Champions Trophy in 2018.

Manpreet's consistency on the field has been matched by his recognition off it. His accolades underline his immense contribution to Indian sport, including Arjuna Award - 2018, FIH Men's Player of the Year - 2019, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - 2021, Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Player of the Year - 2019, Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year - 2014, 2021

But for Manpreet, it was never about the medals alone. It was about showing up -- every single game and every training session -- with the same fire he felt when he first picked up a stick on the dusty fields of Mithapur, Jalandhar.

Speaking on the milestone, an emotional Manpreet said, as quoted from Hockey India, "I still remember the goosebumps I felt in my debut game. To be standing here, 400 games later, is beyond anything I imagined. This milestone is shared with every coach who pushed me, every teammate who backed me, and every fan who believed in me when I needed it most. I'm still learning, still growing -- and I play with the same hunger today as I did at 19."

Hockey India President and the only Indian player ahead of Manpreet in the all-time caps list, Dilip Tirkey, lauded the achievement and stated, "Very few athletes achieve this level of consistency and endurance. Manpreet has been the spine of Indian hockey through its most transformative decade. His fitness, leadership, and composure under pressure set him apart. We are proud to see him carry forward the legacy with such grace."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "400 caps is not just a number -- it's a legacy built on sacrifice, discipline, and devotion to the sport. Manpreet has set the bar for professionalism and pride in wearing the India jersey. He has been a true ambassador of Indian hockey and a generational role model." (ANI)

