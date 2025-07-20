400-wicket club awaits Woakes, will the all-rounder rediscover his bowling mojo at Old Trafford?

Manchester [UK], July 20 (ANI): As England heads to Manchester for the fourth Test against India, a key concern for them will be the form of all-rounder and the leader of the current pace attack, Chris Woakes, who is also on the verge of completing 400 international wickets for his nation.

With the series 2-1 in favour of England, the Three Lions would be aiming to choke a young, Shubman Gill-led Indian side under pressure of levelling the series at a venue where they have failed to win a Test match. For this, Woakes being at his best would be of immense importance.

During this series, Woakes has been far from his best, taking seven wickets in three matches at an average of 56.42, with best figures of 3/84. His strike rate has been over 103.

However, he boasts of an extremely fine record at Old Trafford, having taken 35 scalps in just seven Tests at an average of 17.37, strike rate of 35.8, with best figures of 5/50. He has two five-wicket hauls at the venue.

The last time Woakes was at Old Trafford, he took three wickets in each of the two innings against Sri Lanka back in August last year.

Woakes is just eight wickets away from becoming the eighth England player to enter the 400-wicket club in international cricket, currently standing at 392 wickets in 215 matches at an average of 29.39, with best figures of 6/17, including eight five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul. He is the joint eighth-highest wicket-taker for England.

The 400-plus club features James Anderson (991), Stuart Broad (847), Ian Botham (528), Darren Gough (466), Adil Rashid (419), Graeme Swann (410) and Bob Willis (405).

Will Woakes rediscover his mojo at Old Trafford?

England squad for fourth Test against India: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

