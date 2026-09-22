Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 22 (ANI): India secured a loss in the open section and a win in the women's section to cap off round six of the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In the open section, India was beaten 1.5-2.5 by Uzbekistan, while India was convincing for the most part in its 3.0-1.0 win over the USA, as per the International Chess Federation (FIDE) website.

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After six rounds in the open section, India has slipped to seventh with 10 points, with Uzbekistan the only team to have a perfect record of 12 points.

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In the women's section, India is in third spot with 10 points, with China and Uzbekistan having a perfect record of 12 points.

Earlier on Sunday, India registered a win over the Netherlands in the open section, while the women's team registered a loss to Poland in the fifth round.

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In the open section, India secured a 3-1 win over the Netherlands, while they lost to Poland 1.5-2.5 in the women's section match held on Sunday.

After the conclusion of the fifth round, India is in second place in the open section standings, with 10 points. They are tied with Uzbekistan (10 points) and Germany (10 points). In the women's section, India has slipped down to eighth spot, with eight points, as per Chess.com. (ANI)

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