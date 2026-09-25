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Home / Sports / 46th Chess Olympiad: India slump in open, women's section after round 8 draws

46th Chess Olympiad: India slump in open, women's section after round 8 draws

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 25 (ANI): Team India slipped down in rankings with draws in the open and women's sections during the eighth round of the 46th Chess Olympiad being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In the open section, India drew 2-2 against Azerbaijan, while in the women's section, India drew 2-2 against Kazakhstan.

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The world champion grandmaster D Gukesh played a draw against Azerbaijan GM Mahammad Muradli.

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In the women's section, Alua Nurman defeated Indian grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu. Also, Savitha Shri won a drawish endgame against Woman International Master Elnaz Kaliakhmet to help India to a draw.

In the open section, India has slipped to seventh spot with 13 points, with Uzbekistan at the top with 14 points. In the women's section, India slumped to fifth with 13 points, with China at the top with 15 points, as per Chess.com.

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Earlier, India produced two great wins in the open and women's section in the seventh round of the at the ongoing 46th Chess Olympiad at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In the open section, India prevailed over 2.5-1.5 over England. Coming to the women's section, India outclassed Germany 3.5-0.5.

After the sixth round, India was third in the open section, with only Uzbekistan (14) having a perfect score so far. India is also was third position with 12 points in the women's section, with China and Uzbekistan (13) above them.

The Chess Olympiad will have a total of 11 rounds and will conclude on September 27. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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