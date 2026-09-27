DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 46th Chess Olympiad: India stay in medal hunt after round 10

46th Chess Olympiad: India stay in medal hunt after round 10

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:57 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 27 (ANI): India secured a crucial win in the open section, while they managed a draw in the women's section in round 10 of the ongoing 46th Chess Olympiad at Samarkand on Saturday.

In the open section, India prevailed over Uzbekistan 2 by 3.5-0.5, while India managed a 2-2 draw against China in the women's section.

Advertisement

For India, Nihal Sarin, world champion D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa managed wins.

Advertisement

In the women's action, a win by Savitha Shri helped India secure a draw.

In open standings after round 10, India is second with 17 points, next to Uzbekistan (18 points). In the women's section after round 10, India is third with 16 points, below China (18 points) and Kazakhstan (17 points), as per Chess.com.

Advertisement

The final round of the tournament is set to be played today.

The Chess Olympiad is the most prestigious team competition, with the world’s best competing in Samarkand from September 15-27.

India are the defending champions in both the open and women’s categories and are favourites to defend the title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts