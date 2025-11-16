4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 concludes in Rourkela

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], November 16 (ANI): The 4th National Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Sports Meet 2025 concluded with grandeur and patriotic fervour on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Rourkela, coinciding with the nationwide celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The event paid tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and celebrated the rich legacy of India's tribal freedom movement.

The Sports Meet was hosted by the Odisha Model Tribal Education Society (OMTES) under the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, and organised by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

*Dignitaries Present

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of:

-Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha (Chief Guest)

Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India (Guest of Honour)

-Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, IRAS, Commissioner, NESTS

-B Parameswaran, IAS, Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backwards Classes Welfare Department, Odisha

-Dr Subhankar Mohapatra, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Sundargarh

-Dutee Chand, International Sprinter

-MLAs from the Sundargarh region and other public representatives

-Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, Commissioner NESTS, welcomed the dignitaries and presented a detailed report on the Sports Meet, commending the outstanding performances of EMRS students from across the country and highlighting the growing sports culture in tribal communities.

With 230 medals and 714 points, Telangana secured the Overall Championship, demonstrating outstanding performance across both individual and team events.

*Advancing PM Modi's Vision for Sports & Tribal Empowerment

The EMRS Sports Meet reflects the commitment towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for:

-Khelo India - "Play, Progress, Prosper"

-Identifying and nurturing sports talent in rural and tribal regions

-Empowering EMRS students to excel at national and international platforms

-Promoting fitness, leadership, teamwork and holistic development

-Strengthening the role of sports in Viksit Bharat and tribal upliftment

-Through NESTS and EMRS institutions, pathways are being built to elevate grassroots tribal sports talent to national excellence.

*Cultural & Ceremonial Highlights

The closing ceremony showcased:

-Formal reception of dignitaries by EMRS students

-Traditional lamp lighting, Vande Mataram, and wave march

-Cultural presentations including Odissi and Dhemsa dance

-Distribution of medals and trophies to winning contingents

-Fireworks display

-Extinguishing of the ceremonial torch and lowering of the EMRS flag, led by the Chief Guest and Dutee Chand

-The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, Collector & DM, Sundargarh, acknowledging the support of all participating states, officials, coaches, and students. (ANI)

