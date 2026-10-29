4th T20I: New Zealand look to avoid whitewash as India look to maintain unbeaten run in Auckland

Auckland [New Zealand], October 29 (ANI): India will look to experiment with their team combination and assess their spin options when they face New Zealand in the fourth T20 International on Friday, having already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

With the series secured, the remaining two matches offer India an opportunity to test alternatives, particularly in the spin department. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy could be considered for selection after receiving limited opportunities in recent months.

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India have largely relied on a batting-heavy combination, with batting options extending to number eight, an approach that has helped them dominate the high-scoring series. However, the team management now has room to explore a different balance.

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Chakaravarthy has struggled to find rhythm over the past six months and has not featured in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Kuldeep, meanwhile, has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to take wickets during the middle overs.

Kuldeep featured in two matches in India's home T20I series against the West Indies but was left out of the first three games against New Zealand. A return to the playing XI could provide him with an opportunity to make an impact, although it would require India to move away from their batting-heavy combination.

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For New Zealand, India's aggressive top order has been a major challenge. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Sooryavanshi have all produced attacking spells, putting the hosts' bowlers under sustained pressure.

India's batting firepower was on full display in Wellington, where they smashed a record 118 runs in the first six overs, underlining the pressure New Zealand have faced throughout the series.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has been a bright spot with the ball, bowling effectively with his left-arm spin, but has received limited support from the other end. India's left-handers, who had struggled against off-spinner Michael Bracewell in the first two matches, attacked him in Wellington, adding to New Zealand's bowling concerns.

The toss could again prove significant, with Santner still waiting for his first toss win in the series. Bowling first has appeared to be the preferred option in the prevailing conditions. New Zealand will also need to adjust their bowling plans after Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were ruled out of the series due to calf injuries.

According to CricViz stats, India head into the fourth T20I at Eden Park in Auckland having already sealed the series 3-0, with a 5-0 whitewash in sight. India have won 22 of their 34 T20I meetings against New Zealand, while the hosts have won 11, with one match tied. India have also won 10 of their last 11 meetings against New Zealand and are on a five-match winning streak against them.

They have won nine of their last 10 T20Is in New Zealand, including two victories via Super Overs, while the remaining match ended in a tie. This marks India's third consecutive T20I series win in New Zealand, with the hosts' last home T20I victory against India coming in Hamilton in 2019. India had also whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in 2020.

The CricViz stats further highlight that Abhishek and Vaibhav have been central to India's batting dominance. Abhishek smashed a century off just 35 balls, taking his tally to four T20I hundreds and 11 centuries in T20 cricket, the most by an Indian batter.

He has scored 2,240 T20I runs at a strike rate of 196.8. Since the start of 2025, he has accumulated 1,984 T20I runs at an average of 35.4 and a strike rate of 200.6, including 13 half-centuries and three hundreds.

Against Jacob Duffy in T20 cricket, Abhishek has scored 105 runs off 46 balls at a strike rate of 228.3, while he has made 71 runs off just 21 balls against Kyle Jamieson at a strike rate of 338.1. Meanwhile, Vaibhav has scored 295 runs in 10 T20Is at a strike rate of 185.5, with a highest score of 81.

New Zealand captain Santner could be a key factor in the spin battle, particularly against Sanju Samson, whom he has dismissed four times in seven innings, with Samson averaging 8.5 and striking at 79.1 against him.

India's approach against spin could also come under scrutiny, with Indian batters playing sweep shots on just 6.6 per cent of deliveries against spin in 2026, their lowest rate in recent years. The corresponding figures were 12.5 per cent in 2023, 15 per cent in 2024 and 10.6 per cent in 2025.

With the series already decided, Friday's encounter will provide India an opportunity to assess their bench strength and fine-tune their combination, while New Zealand will look to address their bowling shortcomings before the final match.

Squads of both teams for 4th T20I:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra, Mayank Yadav. (ANI)

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