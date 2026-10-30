4th T20I: Phillips, Bracewell unleash carnage as New Zealand post mammoth 259 against India

Auckland [New Zealand], October 30 (ANI): Powered by a magnificent century from Glenn Phillips and a fluent half-century from Michael Bracewell, New Zealand cruised to a massive 259/7 against India in the fourth T20I in Auckland on Friday.

Phillips slammed 107 off 49 balls at a strike rate of 218.37, while Bracewell smashed 65 off just 25 balls striking at 260.00. It has been a difficult year for Indian bowlers, who have conceded 200-plus totals on 11 occasions in 2026, the most by any team in a calendar year in T20 cricket, the previous most being nine each by Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, also in 2026.

Advertisement

After successfully chasing down targets of 198, 180 and 225 in the first three T20Is, India had left New Zealand searching for answers. The Black Caps responded by going bigger this time, posting a massive 259/7, the highest total of the series.

Advertisement

After being put in to bat, New Zealand got off to a shaky start as Mayank Yadav dismissed opener Tim Seifert for just 3 in the first over. The Indian pacer bounced back impressively in his next over after conceding 20 runs in his following over, removing Daryl Mitchell for 24 to leave the hosts reeling at 34/2.

From there, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips took control, driving the Kiwis’ innings forward. The duo launched a counter-attack against the Indian bowlers, racing New Zealand to 67-2 by the end of the powerplay.

Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the powerplay, the duo continued their assault on the Indian bowlers before Axar Patel finally broke the partnership, dismissing Allen for a blistering 31 off 17 deliveries, studded with two fours and two sixes.

Allen once again failed to convert his promising start into a substantial knock. Following his dismissal, Bevon Jacobs joined Glenn Phillips at the crease, with New Zealand reaching 109-3 at the halfway stage.

Mayank Yadav struck again in the 11th over, removing Jacobs for just 7. The dismissal brought an end to Jacobs’ run of three consecutive 30-plus scores. Michael Bracewell then walked out to join Phillips in the middle as New Zealand looked to rebuild and accelerate.

Bracewell and Phillips then launched a brutal assault on the Indian bowlers, smashing them to all parts of the ground. The duo stitched together a breathtaking 115-run stand off just 40 deliveries before Prince Yadav finally broke the partnership by dismissing Bracewell.

The pair were particularly severe on Nitish Reddy and Mayank Yadav, collecting a combined 52 runs off their two overs. Their onslaught put New Zealand firmly in the driver's seat as they powered towards a formidable total.

Phillips and Bracewell's explosive 115-run stand off just 40 balls, at a staggering run rate of 16.82, became the highest-ever 100-plus partnership against India and the fourth-highest against a Full Member nation.

Following Bracewell’s dismissal, Phillips continued his assault on the Indian bowlers, bringing up a magnificent century in emphatic fashion by dispatching India’s ace pacer Arshdeep Singh over the boundary for a towering six.

However, Singh had the last laugh, dismissing Mitchell Santner off the final delivery of his spell to claim his 150th T20I wicket. With this feat, he became the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone in the format.

Nitish Reddy finally brought an end to Phillips’ sensational knock in the final over of the innings, dismissing him for a blistering 107 off 49 deliveries, studded with six fours and 10 sixes.

New Zealand finished their innings at a formidable 259/7, setting India a massive target of 260 for victory. For the visitors, Mayank Yadav led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket apiece. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)