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Home / Sports / 5 women's singles players to watch out for at BWF World Championships in New Delhi

5 women's singles players to watch out for at BWF World Championships in New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Every Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships has its share of unforgettable upsets, rising stars making a name for themselves and long-established veterans sealing their legacies.

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As New Delhi prepares to host the BWF World Championships from August 17-23, some of the biggest women's shuttlers will land in the national capital to produce exciting badminton action of the year. Here are five women's players who could light up the World Championships with their presence.

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1). An Se Young (South Korea)

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The reigning Olympic champion and former world number, An Se Young heads to New Delhi as one of the biggest favourites for the title. The South Korean became her country's first women's singles World Champion in 2023 before adding Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games. She further completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Badminton Asia Championships title in 2026, making her one of the most accomplished players of her generation.

Key achievements

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-Gold medal - Paris 2024 Olympic Games

-Gold medal - BWF World Championships (2023)

-Gold medal - Asian Games (2022)

-Asian Championships winner (2026)

-Former World No. 1

2). Wang Zhi Yi (China)

China's Wang Zhi Yi has established herself among the world's elite through consistent performances on the BWF World Tour. A former world number one, Wang enjoyed a breakthrough run by winning the Badminton Asia Championships in 2025 before capturing the prestigious All England Open title in 2026. With multiple World Tour titles to her name, she arrives in New Delhi chasing her maiden World Championships crown.

Key achievements

-All England Open Champion (2026)

-Asian Championships Champion (2025)

-Multiple BWF World Tour titles

-Former World No. 1

3). Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

Few players have enjoyed greater success at the BWF World Championships than Akane Yamaguchi. The Japanese star became the first women's singles player since 2013 to successfully defend the world title after winning consecutive crowns in 2021 and 2022. She added a third World Championships gold in Paris in 2025, cementing her place among the most successful women's singles players in history. A former world number one, Yamaguchi remains one of the biggest threats in New Delhi.

Key achievements

-Gold medal - BWF World Championships (2021)

-Gold medal - BWF World Championships (2022)

-Gold medal - BWF World Championships (2025)

-Former World No. 1

4). PV Sindhu (India)

No Indian women's singles player will attract more attention than PV Sindhu. The Hyderabad shuttler became India's first badminton World Champion in 2019 and remains the country's only two-time Olympic badminton medallist. A five-time World Championships medallist, Sindhu heads into her home World Championships after scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open women's singles title in 2026.

Key achievements

-Gold medal - BWF World Championships (2019)

-Five-time BWF World Championships medallist

-Silver Medal: 2016 Rio Olympics

-Bronze medal - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

-Japan Open Champion (2026)

-Former World No. 2

5). Chen Yufei (China)

Olympic champion Chen Yufei has been one of the pillars of Chinese women's singles for nearly a decade. A former world number one, she won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and has been instrumental in China's success in both the Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup. After finishing runner-up at the 2025 BWF World Championships, Chen will arrive in New Delhi aiming to capture the only major individual title missing from her resume.

Key achievements

-Gold medal - Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

-Silver medal - BWF World Championships (2025)

-Uber Cup champion

-Sudirman Cup champion

-Former World No. 1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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