61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

  Sports
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

Glittering smile: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty. PTI



Rohit Mahajan in Hangzhou

The celebrations at the end of the men’s doubles final went as per the norms — Chirag Shetty took off his shirt and danced; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy shouted and leapt around, danced to bhangra music and took Shetty into his arms. Shetty hurled his racquet and T-shirt into the crowd, and Rankireddy did the same with his racquet. No break from the norm, there. But the reason they were celebrating was crazily abnormal — the two had won India its first badminton gold in the Asian Games. The sport was introduced in the Asiad programme at Jakarta in 1962 — a first gold in 61 years and 19 editions is a definite departure from the norm. Shetty and Reddy, ranked No. 3 in the world, beat South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho 21-18 21-16 in 57 minutes to create history, with India ending Asiad badminton with three medals, including the men’s team silver. The South Korean team, ranked No. 15 in the world, had defeated China’s own beloved Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Round of 16, and this motivated the home fans to back the Indians.

Historic 107 medals in kitty

India bag 12 medals on last day, including 6 gold (2 each in kabaddi & archery; and 1 each in badminton & cricket), to end with overall tally of record 107.

This was Shetty-Rankireddy’s fifth title of the year, following wins at the Swiss Open, Asia Championships, Indonesia Open and Korea Open. The last time an Indian men’s team won a medal at the Asian Games was 41 years ago, when Leroy D’sa and Pradeep Gandhe won bronze in New Delhi 1982.

The match was won in straight games, but it wasn’t easy. For one, Shetty had been struck by viral fever three days ago and was far from peak fitness. “But he still managed to play, which shows the character of these boys,” said Pullela Gopichand, India’s chief coach. Then, following their late semifinal on Friday, they couldn’t catch much sleep. “We couldn’t sleep for two-three hours and when I saw the clock, it was 5am,” said Rankireddy.

“I was wide awake the whole night. I was walking in my room from, left to right” Shetty said. “It was the excitement of playing the final.”

The Koreans lead early on in the first game but Shetty-Rankireddy were up 11-9 at the break; the Koreans then took four points in a row for 13-11, when the Indians won a thrilling 22-shot rally, which was ended by a Shetty winner. With the Koreans 18-15 up, things looked bleak but the Indians changed gears — taking six points in a row to win the game.

The second game was close before India took a four-point lead to the break, 11-7. It was a cat and mouse game after that, with the Indians never really being caught. India finally had six match and gold points, of which the Koreans saved one before succumbing.

Gopichand was thrilled for he prizes success in the continent. “The Asian Games, in a sense, are tougher than the Olympics and these two have the capability to win medals in both events,” said the head coach. Their ability was never in doubt — but to win gold in China was something no one would have imagined.

Later in the day, the men’s kabaddi beat Iran to take gold, taking the day’s count to six gold, and bringing the curtain down on India’s most successful Asiad.

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

