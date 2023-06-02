7-star Sevilla

Budapest, June 1

Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final, Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spotkick for Sevilla in the Europa League final to beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma. It earned Sevilla a seventh title in the competition on Wednesday.

The Argentina international sent Roma goakeeper Rui Patricio the wrong way with his retaken penalty to seal a 4-1 win in the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra-time. Montiel missed his first attempt but had another chance after Patricio was judged to have come off his line.

Mourinho was aiming to maintain his record of having never lost a final in European competitions. “I’ve won five finals and I lost this one, but I’m coming back home proud again,” Mourinho said.

Sevilla have still never lost a final they have contested in the Europa League or its precursor, the UEFA Cup.

At one stage close to the relegation zone in the Spanish league and already eliminated from the Champions League, it had looked like a season to forget for Sevilla. But clearly it was not over yet. A new coach, Jose Luis Mendilibar came in and things turned around quickly. “I’m happy to be here, to have won for the club, which was having a hard time when we got here,” Mendilibar said.

Before the final, Mourinho actually had more European title wins than Mendilibar had total games managed in those same competitions. The 62-year-old Mendilibar’s career is peaking since joining Sevilla just two months ago. As Sevilla’s players celebrated on the field, Mourinho kept his calm and congratulated the Spanish club on the victory. After receiving his runners-up medal, Mourinho took it off and gave it to a young fan. — AP