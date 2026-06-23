DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament to be held in Bengaluru

7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament to be held in Bengaluru

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:23 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The 7th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 3, 2026 at the Air Force Station in Jalahalli, Bengaluru. The Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been organising the tournament since 2018.

Advertisement

According to PIB, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh's passion for the game of Hockey was unparalleled. He was an inspiration to air warriors leading from front not only in war but also in the field of sports. Indian Air Force has been consistently producing athletes who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for IAF.

Advertisement

Air Marshal S Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration will be the Chief Guest during the Press Conference.

Advertisement

A total of 16 Teams will be participating in this tournament. The matches will be played at Hockey Stadium, Air Force Station Jalahalli. The matches will be played on league cum knockout basis.

The prize money for the tournament are as follows:

Advertisement

Winner - ₹10,00,000/-

Runners Up - ₹8,00,000/-

Man of the Match - ₹25,000/- (Each match)

Player of the Tournament - ₹50,000/-

Air Marshal S Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration will be the Chief Guest during the Opening ceremony on June 23, while Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command will preside over the Closing ceremony on July 3. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts