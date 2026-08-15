80th Independence Day: BCCI, Gambhir, Irfan Pathan extend greetings to nation

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Saturday paid tribute to the freedom fighters on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, saying their sacrifice is the reason behind the country's freedom and comes with a responsibility for every citizen.

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Taking to social media platform X, Gambhir wrote, "Their sacrifice. Our freedom. Our responsibility: India. Jai Hind."

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Gambhir's message came as the nation celebrated Independence Day and remembered the countless freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifices played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle.

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Their sacrifice. Our freedom. Our responsibility: India 🇮🇳Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0LpjWVnn5s — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the country on Friday.

The BCCI wrote on X, "Here's wishing every Indian a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."

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Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the country on Friday.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day," Pathan wrote on X.

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/McWy1AruVp — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace.

"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X. (ANI)

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