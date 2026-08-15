DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / 80th Independence Day: PM Modi announces nationwide sports talent hunt for 5-15 age group as India eyes 2036 Olympics

80th Independence Day: PM Modi announces nationwide sports talent hunt for 5-15 age group as India eyes 2036 Olympics

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15 years, while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Advertisement

Addressing the nation from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday, PM Modi said India's performance in sports has been improving, and the country is moving forward as a strong contender to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Advertisement

Highlighting the scope of the Olympic Games, the Prime Minister said there are around 40 sports and nearly 325-350 events, but India does not participate or qualify in nearly two-thirds of them.

Advertisement

"In 2030, India is also going to host the Commonwealth Games," PM Modi said.

"We have decided that the Olympics 2036 should be held in India. In the disciplines in which India does not play or qualify, India will focus on these disciplines, and we will launch a talent hunt campaign," he added.

Advertisement

PM Modi said India needs to identify and nurture young talent in preparation for the 2036 Olympics, particularly children who are currently five, 10 or 15 years old.

"We have to pay attention to our sons and daughters. Therefore, a talent hunt campaign will be conducted in every village, every city and every school to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15," he said.

The Prime Minister said the identified talent would be provided specialised training to prepare them to represent the country at the highest level.

"Their talent will be identified and, after providing them specialised training, they will be prepared to become good players representing the country," PM Modi said.

Recently, India ended the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow campaign with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall standings.

Despite a reduced programme that did not feature traditional medal-winning disciplines such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting, India produced strong performances in boxing, judo, weightlifting and para sports.

The country's women's gold medallists included boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Choudhary, along with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, judoka Asmita Dey and para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar.

In boxing, India's 10-medal haul became the best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the previous record of six gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

The Indian contingent is now preparing for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan's Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts