9-year-old Indian chess prodigy holds Magnus Carlsen to a draw in Early Titled Tuesday 

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi came close to defeating world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen before settling for a draw in the ‘Early Titled Tuesday’ chess tournament held on a leading online platform.

Advertisement

Aarit, the runner-up at the recent Under-9 National Championship, matched the five-time world champion move for move and had Carlsen in a completely lost position.

But with time running out and only a few seconds left on his clock, the young Indian was unable to convert his advantage and eventually forced a draw in a rook versus two minor pieces endgame.

Advertisement

Aarit played the event from his hotel in Georgia where he is currently battling for a podium finish in the under-10 World championship.

He has scored victories in the first two rounds and will play his third game on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India’s V Pranav clinched the ‘Early Titled Tuesday’ title with an impressive 10 out of 11 points.

American Grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann and Carlsen both finished with 9.5 points, but Niemann secured second place in the tiebraker.