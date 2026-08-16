"A blueprint there to follow...": Aussie legends praise Green for fighting ton at Darwin

Darwin [Australia], August 16 (ANI): Australian legends praised all-rounder Cameron Green for his fighting century in a losing effort against Bangladesh at Darwin on Sunday.

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Green's fighting third Test century pulled back Australia into a lead, but the 56-run lead was not sufficient enough against a dominant Bangladesh unit. With the Aussie batting line-up facing several answers, Green's century was a massive positive for the 2023 World Test Champions.

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Now in 38 Tests, Green has scored 1,853 runs in 61 innings at an average of 33.69, with three centuries and seven fifties and a best score of 174*. The year 2025 was a lean one for Green, as he scored just 300 runs in eight Tests and 14 innings, with just one fifty.

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Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist feels that this kind of performance serves as a "blueprint" for the all-rounder to execute, pointing out that he is a "big man who shoulders a lot of responsibility".

"He is a big man who shoulders a lot of responsibility. He has had a lot of expectations on him," Gilchrist said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

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"There is a blueprint there for Cameron Green to follow and look to execute now. It is one of the positive stories out of what has been a really tough match for the Australians," he added.

Former Australian cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe said that this innings should give Australia the confidence that the all-rounder can become a great asset at number five and then eventually number four in coming years, pointing out the construction of his innings.

"Cameron Green has been brilliant. He had the rhythm of a number five (and) the way he's constructed this innings is a good thing going forward," he said.

"If he gets his mental side right, he has the capacity to bat five and score big, but then, when Steve Smith moves on, to bat at four and be a real player for Australia. The inner sanctum have always believed he fits and you can sense a long career ahead of him now," he added.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bat first, and despite a counter-attacking 71 in 109 balls (with seven fours and a six) from Steve Smith, they were skittled out for just 198 runs, with Mahmud (6/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/55). In their first innings, Bangladesh outbatted Australia with a historic century from Tanzid Hasan (101 in 197 balls, with eight fours and a six) and fifties from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (84 in 126 balls, with seven fours and a six) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65 in 154 balls, with five fours and a six) took Bangladesh to 426, giving them a lead of 228 runs.

In the second innings, Australia sank to 73/3 again, but it was efforts from Cameron Green (104 in 201 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Steve Smith (44 in 88 balls, with five fours) and Alex Carey (30 in 72 balls, with five fours) that gave them a lead of 56 runs.

Miraz (5/66) and Mahmud (3/56) were the leading wicket-takers for Bangladesh, who chased down 57 runs without breaking a sweat. (ANI)

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