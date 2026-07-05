Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], July 5 (ANI): France defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Les Bleus entered the quarter-finals.

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France captain Kylian Mbappe summed up his side's hard-earned Round of 16 victory over Paraguay with a simple message on social media, posting on X, "A day at work," alongside a couple of pictures from the match.

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Mbappe was the match-winner at Lincoln Financial Field, converting a second-half penalty as France edged Paraguay 1-0 in what proved to be their toughest test of the tournament so far. The victory set up a quarter-final meeting with Morocco as Didier Deschamps' side continued their pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup title.

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Having cruised through the group stage, France were made to work for every opportunity by a disciplined Paraguay outfit that had shocked Germany in the previous round. Despite dominating possession from the opening whistle, Les Bleus found it difficult to break down Paraguay's organised defensive structure and relentless pressing.

The opening half offered little in the way of clear-cut chances, becoming only the third FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1966 to reach half-time without either side registering a shot on target. Tempers also flared midway through the first period when Mbappe reacted to a challenge from Andres Cubas, leading to a mass confrontation involving players from both teams.

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France returned after the break with greater urgency as midfielder Manu Kone forced Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill into an excellent save from distance.

The decisive moment arrived in the 66th minute when substitute Desire Doue made an immediate impact, dribbling past three defenders before being brought down inside the penalty area by Diego Gomez. Mbappe kept his composure amid Paraguay's attempts to delay the restart and calmly slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

Paraguay threw numbers forward in search of an equaliser during the closing stages, but France managed the contest effectively to preserve their narrow lead. Mbappe nearly doubled the advantage deep into stoppage time, only for Gill to produce an outstanding double save.

France's narrow victory sends them into the last eight after overcoming their sternest challenge of the competition, with Mbappe's understated post--"A day at work"--capturing the businesslike manner in which the two-time world champions navigated a tense and physical knockout encounter. (ANI)

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