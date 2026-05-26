A dream to play international hockey in Punjab: India captain Harmanpreet

With the Punjab government announcing plans to host an international tournament later this year, Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said it has been a dream of his to play in India colours in his home state.

Advertisement

After playing the World Cup in August and Asian Games in September, the Indian hockey team is scheduled to feature in the Asian Champions Trophy in October. Though there is no confirmation yet, the tournament, likely to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali, could feature teams such as Pakistan, Japan, China and Korea.

Advertisement

“Playing an international event in Punjab is my dream,” Harmanpreet said. “It is a dream for every player from the state who represents India,” he added.

Advertisement

“The entire team is incredibly excited about this event in Punjab. Fans in Punjab have been waiting for a very long time. Ever since we started playing hockey, it was always a deep desire of ours to play matches right here in Punjab. Now that the opportunity is finally right in front of us, we can’t wait,” he added.