A grand farewell?

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

At 43, Rohan Bopanna is still going strong. In March, Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters champion. Earlier this month at the US Open, he became the oldest men’s Grand Slam finalist of the Open Era.

Despite his recent success, even Bopanna knows he must slow down to prolong his career. Last week, Bopanna played his final Davis Cup tie, and the upcoming Asian Games will most likely be his last appearance at the continental event.

Bopanna won the men’s doubles title with Divij Sharan in 2018. This time, Bopanna will likely partner Yuki Bhambri. The duo looked in good touch in India’s recent Davis Cup tie against Morocco, raising hopes of a sixth gold for the country in the event.

Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina will lead India’s charge in the men’s and women’s singles, respectively. Both players are in good form going into the Asiad. While Nagal reached the final of a Challenger event, Ankita made it to the final qualifying round of the US Open earlier this month. In 2010, Somdev Devvarman became the only Indian to win a singles title, while Sania Mirza had reached the final in 2006.