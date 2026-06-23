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Home / Sports / "A highly prestigious honour....": BCCI congratulates Rohit Sharma on being honoured with Padma Shri

"A highly prestigious honour....": BCCI congratulates Rohit Sharma on being honoured with Padma Shri

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on being honoured with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

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He was conferred Padma Shri in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket over the past two decades.

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"A highly prestigious honour for a great of the game President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmuji @rashtrapatibhvn confers former #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 with the Padma Shri award," BCCI said in a post on X.

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Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India's men's team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Sharma is one of the most prolific batters in ODI history, having smashed 11,720 runs in 285 matches at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 92.97. He holds several world records, including the highest individual score of 264 and three double centuries.

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Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

While he made his T20 debut in 2007 and slammed 4231 runs in 159 games, he was the format's best scorer going out in 2024. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the one in 2024 as captain.

In 2024, Rohit became the first men's player to feature in over 150 T20Is, though he announced his retirement from the format after India's T20 World Cup victory.

The Padma Awards 2026 were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The first Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026 was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were conferred. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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