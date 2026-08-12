Lisbon [Portugal], August 12 (ANI): Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his condolences to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, sending him and his family a heartfelt message of support and strength during this difficult time.

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Jorge Messi, 68, died at a clinic in Rosario after a prolonged illness, leaving the Argentine football icon facing a deeply personal loss.

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His father had played a significant role throughout Messi's career, making his passing a particularly devastating blow for the legendary forward.

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"A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram comment on Messi's post.

In a post on Instagram, Messi uploaded a picture with his late father and wrote a heartfelt message for him.

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Messi expressed deep grief over his father's death, saying he still struggled to accept the loss and felt Jorge had left too soon. He recalled how his father urged him to play in the 2026 World Cup despite his worsening health, while Messi remained hopeful that Jorge would recover enough to attend the tournament's final.

"Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It hasn't sunk in--or rather, I don't want it to sink in. It's so hard to imagine that I won't see you again, that we won't talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together. You kept asking me to play in that last World Cup, but just days before it started, your condition took a turn for the worse. It was the first time you wouldn't be at a tournament, but Mom kept telling me you'd improve and be well enough to travel. I kept telling you we'd make it to the final so you could come," Messi wrote in the post.

Jorge Messi was not just Lionel Messi's father but also played an important role in shaping his football career. After Lionel Messi's football career took off, Jorge became his son's agent and strategic adviser after working for years as a supervisor at a steel factory.

Jorge was also closely involved in Lionel's early career at Newell's Old Boys. When Messi was 13, he helped facilitate his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy.

The Catalan club also covered the cost of his treatment for a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that affected his physical development. Messi underwent daily injections as part of the treatment, which helped him reach a final height of 1.70 metres.

Jorge was married to Celia Cuccittini and had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol. (ANI)

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