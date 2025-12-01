"A little bit of homage to him": Akash Ambani on raising first bid for Cameron Green

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 17 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Akash Ambani revealed why they bid for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction on Tuesday. Akash added that they wanted to pay a small homage to Green.

Cameron Green became the third-most expensive player in the league's history and the most expensive overseas player in IPL's history. The star cricketer was sold for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the auction.

Initially, Rajasthan Royals and KKR entered an intense bidding war, with the Royals opting out at around Rs 13 crores, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pushing the price well above Rs 20 crores. CSK bid Rs 25 crores; KKR followed with a 25.20 crores bid and won the auction.

The young Aussie all-rounder featured in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58, with a strike rate of 153-plus, a century and two fifties and took 16 wickets at an average of above 41.5. But he did not participate in last season's auction due to injury.

"A little bit of homage to him. His first IPL team was the Mumbai Indians. We knew he was out of our purse this auction, but just to tell him that we value you, he'll still be amongst our thoughts, and whenever Cam Green is in the auction, our paddle will go up for him," Akash Ambani said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Akash Ambani added that they are satisfied with the team despite a low purse at the auction. "Very satisfied with the team we have. Different challenge, don't think we've had this kinda auction in 19 years. Lowest purse we've come in with, but it shows us how balanced we were. Knew we had to fill just a couple of gaps. Happy with all our picks, just one more to go."

"Atharva Ankolekar is a Mumbai boy; we wanted the Mumbai connect back. We also traded Shardul, who is captaining Mumbai. We remember that we play seven games at Wankhede, which was a critical factor in our planning. Very happy to have Atharva and Danish, who, of course, play for Vidarbha. We haven't reached our peak for the last five years. Hopefully, this is the year. We believe it's a complete and competitive squad," Akash Ambani added.

Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani also opened up about the franchise's spending at the auction. "There's also the salary cap that increases every year. Every side has to spend that kind of money. Speaking of 120 crores that a side has today, multiplied by ten, is the money that has to be spent by these sides. No side wants to take their money and say, 'I've had a saving and I have a shaving and I'm happy with that.' Everyone here wants to spend the money, everyone wants to make sure that they have the players that they want." (ANI)

