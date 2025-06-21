A look at day four results of 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): The day 4 of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 saw some exciting matches as Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab in the women's category secured another victory in the tournament.

Advertisement

In the men's category, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu had an eventful day after registering a win in their respective matches, as per a Hockey India press release.

In the first match on Saturday, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 2-1 in a closely contest, in the women's category. Sarita Lakra (17', 27') scored a match-winning brace for Hockey Association of Odisha, while Saumya (28') tried to narrow down the goal difference with her consolation goal for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

In the other match, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Haryana 1-0 in a nail-biting thriller, in the women's category. Both teams showed grit and stopped each other for most of the game without scoring. But, it was Captain Amandeep Kaur (52') who finally managed to sneak past Hockey Haryana's defence and scored the only goal of the match for Hockey Punjab.

In the first match of the men's category, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Manipur Hockey 5-1. Sanjiv Kumar (19'), Harvinder Singh (23'), Ravinder Singh (24'), Vikram Saini (49') and Amitsingh Rajput (58') scored one goal each for Hockey Chandigarh. On the other hand, Pangambam Priyokumar Singh (25') could only score for Manipur Hockey.

Advertisement

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 11-0, in the men's category. Captain Adam Antony Sinclair (9', 38') and Cedric Marcellin D Cruz (43', 52') together scored four out of the eleven goals in the match. Besides the same, Raman R (3'), Govthaman (13'), Sudharsan S (20'), Ramesh Nallamuthu (22'), Vinothkumar (30'), Ramadoss V (52') and Vinoth Kumar AP (57') also contributed with one goal each to take the game further away from Hockey Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)