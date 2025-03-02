A look at top performers from Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The latest edition of the Ranji Trophy concluded with Vidarbha securing their third Ranji Trophy title by securing a draw and a win on basis of second innings lead against Kerala on Sunday.

Several Vidarbha stars featured among top run-getters and wicket-takers in the competition.

Here are the top-run-getters of the competition:

*Yash Rathod (Vidarbha)

The Vidarbha batter top-scored in the tournament with 960 runs in 10 matches and 18 innings at an average of 53.33, with five centuries and three fifties and the best score of 151.

*Shubham Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

The batting all-rounder from MP is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, with 943 runs in seven matches and 12 innings at an average of 104.77 and a strike rate of over 64, with three centuries and four fifties. His best score is 240.

*Tanmay Agarwal (Hyderabad)

The Hyderabad opener made 934 runs in seven matches and 12 innings at an average of 77.83, with three centuries and two fifties. His best score is 177.

*Karun Nair (Vidarbha)

The dream season for Vidarbha star, who is knocking on doors for a national team recall, concludes with the 863-run season in Ranji, with an average of 53.93, four centuries and two fifties in 16 innings across nine matches. His best score of 135 came in the final and put Vidarbha on the course of a victory based on the lead.

*Danish Malewar (Vidarbha)

The batter showcased his A-game in the knockout stages, with fifty in the semifinal against Mumbai and a century and fifty combo in the title clash. He ended his season with 783 runs in nine matches and 15 innings at an average of 52.20, with two centuries and six fifties and best score of 153. His knocks of 153 and 73 earned him a 'Player of the Match' award in the final.

Here are the top-wicket-takers of the season:

*Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

The Vidarbha all-rounder has most wickets in a Ranji season by a bowler, breaking legendary Bishan Singh Bedi's record. He has taken 69 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 16.98, with best figures of 6/36 and seven five-wicket hauls. Besides his useful spin, he made his bat do the talking too, with 476 runs in 18 innings at an average of 28.00, five fifties and best score of 76. He also earned the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

*Auqib Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir)

His team made it to the quarterfinals and the medium pacer collected 44 scalps in eight matches at an average of 13.93, with best figures of 6/53 and six five-wicket hauls.

*Shams Mulani (Mumbai)

In Mumbai's semifinal run, Shams was a valuable contributor with 44 scalps in nine matches at an average of 23.52, with best figures of 6/85 and three five-fors. With the bat, he contributed 365 runs in nine matches and 12 innings at an average of 33.18, with a century and two fifties and best score of 100*.

*Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Gujarat)

The slow left-armer spinner from Gujarat took 40 scalps in eight matches at an average of 20.85, with best figures of 6/51 and three five-fors.

*Jalal Saxena (Kerala)

The domestic cricket veteran could not get his Ranji title, but he shined as one of the tournament's premier all-rounders, with 40 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.55, his best figures of 6/41. He took five five-wicket hauls with the ball. With the bat, he scored 366 runs in 10 matches and 12 innings at an average of 33.27, with two fifties and best score of 84. (ANI)

