"A man is defined by his enemies and is known by his friends...": Rajeev Chandrasekhar targets Rahul Gandhi over Afridi remarks

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following remarks of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi and said "a man is defined by his enemies and is known by his friends".

"A man is defined by his enemies and is known by his friends. Rahul Gandhi's friends are all Pakistani terror supporters like this buffoon, Shahid Afridi. Do not make idiots famous. My own request to all Indians is - don't make these jokers from Pakistan, ignore them, they are footnotes in the history that India is writing, that is shaping the world, that is shaping the future of India," the BJP leader said.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar was responding to a question about Afridi's reported remarks concerning BJP-led government and reported laudatory reference to Rahul Gandhi.

Other BJP leaders have also targeted Rahul Gandhi following Afridi's remarks.

"Rabid Hindu-hater Shahid Afridi, who never misses a chance to spew venom against India and dream of Kashmir joining Pakistan, is suddenly all praise for Rahul Gandhi. Afridi says Rahul wants "dialogue" with Pakistan, while attacking PM Modi by comparing India's policy on Pakistan to Israel's actions in Gaza. Why is it that every India-hater finds a friend in Rahul Gandhi? When enemies of Bharat start cheering for you, the people of India know exactly where your loyalties lie," BJP leader Amit Malviya said in a post on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

