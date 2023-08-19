A monumental triumph: PM Modi on women wrestling team’s U-20 world title win

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed as a “monumental triumph” the Indian women wrestlers winning the team title for the first time at the U-20 world championship.

“A monumental triumph for Indian Women Wrestlers! Our team has won the Women Wrestling team title at the 2023 U-20 World Championships, delivering an unparalleled performance with 7 medals, of which 3 are Golds,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that among the memorable performances was by Antim Panghal as she retained her title to become the first ever to win it twice.

He said, “This glorious win stands as an embodiment of the unwavering commitment, sheer determination and exceptional talent of our emerging wrestlers.”

Antim Panghal on Friday created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 world titles as she defended her 53kg crown, combining her tremendous agility and strength for a stupendous feat.

Not only Panghal but Savita (62kg) too crowned herself a world champion as the Indian women team won the team title at a world championship for the first time in the history of sport.

In a phenomenal result for Indian wrestling, seven wrestlers from the country won medals, including three gold medals, one silver through Antim Kundu (65kg) and three bronze via Reena (57kg), Arju (68kg) and Harshita (72kg).

