A nose for winning

New York, September 4
Rafael Nadal’s nose was just fine. So was his tennis. No stitches or even a bandage, 48 hours after he drew blood by accidentally smacking himself with his racquet — and not a trace of trouble, as usual, against Richard Gasquet.
Nadal improved to 18-0 against Gasquet across their careers and ran his head-to-head set streak to 34 in a row by winning their third-round match-up at the US Open 6-0 6-1 7-5 on Saturday night.
After No. 2 seed Nadal grabbed the initial nine games, Gasquet finally claimed one 70 minutes in. When a 97mph serve drew a netted return from the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Gasquet raised both arms as the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd feted him with a standing ovation.
Next for Nadal is No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, who reached the fourth round for the third year in a row.
Unstoppable Iga Swiatek
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek dug her way out of a second set hole to notch a 6-3 6-4 win over Lauren Davis.
The French Open champion came out sharp and fired an unreturnable serve out wide to capture the first set before falling behind 4-1 in the second set. Despite the deficit the feisty Pole stubbornly refused to drop her first set of the tournament. — Agencies
Day 6: highlights
PlisKOVA vs Azarenka
Former finalist Karolina Pliskova bounced back from a set down to get the better of Belinda Bencic 5-7 6-4 6-3. The Czech 22nd seed comes up against Victoria Azarenka in the last-16.
Andrey the giant
Ninth seed Andrey Rublev survived a rollercoaster contest to battle past Denis Shapovalov 6-4 2-6 6-7(3) 6-4 7-6(7). He will meet Cameron Norrie.
BROOKS-BYe
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the last-16 for the second straight year with a routine 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded Jenson Brooksby.
Kvitova goes on
Petra Kvitova erased deficit after deficit, including a pair of match points, to edge Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6 (12-10).
