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Home / Sports / "A pleasure to have been part of your story": Ronaldinho's emotional farewell message to Messi

"A pleasure to have been part of your story": Ronaldinho's emotional farewell message to Messi

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ANI
Updated At : 09:06 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 7 (ANI): As Argentina icon Lionel Messi bids farewell to international football, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho paid heartfelt tribute to the star footballer.

Ronaldinho praised Messi’s extraordinary career and said he was proud to have been part of his journey from the beginning.

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He highlighted Messi’s contribution to Argentina’s World Cup triumph, his dedication to the national team and his lasting legacy in football.

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Ronaldinho also expressed understanding of Messi’s focus on family and wished his former teammate happiness and success in life.

“A pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country, of the whole world... Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions!!!! You gave everything for your national team and for your country... I understand you perfectly, and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the very best, today and always,” Ronaldinho wrote in an X post.

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Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night.

In what was billed as Messi's final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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