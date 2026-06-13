"A positive dressing room has been key to our success": Chambal Ghariyals captain Pooja Vastrakar ahead of MPL final

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Chambal Ghariyals captain Pooja Vastrakar credited the team's positive environment and strong dressing-room culture as the team stormed into the final of the women's competition in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 after remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

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Chambal Ghariyals will face Gwalior Shernis for the MPL title clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday evening.

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Vastrakar said that Ghariyals' unbeaten run in the women's MPL has been driven mainly by a positive and united team environment. She highlighted that the support staff and players maintained strong energy and confidence from their preparations in Bhopal, which helped the squad stay focused despite ups and downs in results. She also noted that the team's consistent execution of plans has been key to winning all four matches so far.

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"The atmosphere in our camp has been one of the biggest reasons behind our success. Right from our preparations in Bhopal, the support staff and players made it a point to keep the environment positive and energetic. We knew that results can go up and down, but if the dressing room stays united and confident, performances will follow. The girls have executed their plans brilliantly throughout the tournament, and that is why we've been able to win all four matches so far," she said as quoted by a press release.

"I think our biggest strength has been the way the team has executed its plans in all departments. Whether it is batting, bowling or fielding, everyone has contributed and performed their roles exceptionally well. That consistency has helped us dominate the competition," she added.

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Vastrakar heaped praise on the Madhya Pradesh League, highlighting its role in providing opportunities to youngsters while also allowing experienced players to stay match-ready and contribute to the growth of cricket in the state.

"The MPL has been a fantastic platform, not only for experienced players like me but also for young cricketers who are looking to make a mark. It provides valuable exposure, competitive match experience and an opportunity to showcase talent. There is so much talent in Madhya Pradesh, and tournaments like this give players the stage they need to prove themselves," Vastrakar further said.

Pooja Vastrakar expressed her gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) for backing women's cricket and creating a platform like the Madhya Pradesh League, which allows players to showcase their talent at a high level.

"I'm also extremely thankful to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association for supporting women's cricket and creating such a platform. We are already seeing players gain confidence from MPL and carry those experiences into bigger tournaments like the WPL. I believe this league will continue to produce talented cricketers for years to come," she concluded. (ANI)

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