"A proud moment for every Indian": PT Usha hails historic Commonwealth Games performance, praises Boxers' fighting spirit

Glasgow [Scotland], August 2 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha described India's Commonwealth Games performance as a proud moment for the nation, praising the athletes, especially boxers, for their mental strength and determination.

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She highlighted India's impressive medal tally and applauded the achievements of track and field athletes.

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Usha credited the government's support and encouragement for the growing success of Indian sports, saying the IOA and government are working together towards achieving world-class standards.

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"It's a proud moment for our country, for every Indian and every boxer who goes and gets the gold medal, and Jana Gana Mana plays. One cannot say it (this feeling) in one word... They (boxers) have done very well because even at the last moment, they are not giving up because mentally they are very strong. I am so happy that even our track and field athletes also won medals... our Prime Minister himself is supporting sports... he himself motivates the players. After the events, he invites players to his house... the government and the IOA are on the same page. That is why the performance is coming in a good way. Hope that we will reach a world-class level very soon," P T Usha told ANI.

Indian boxers dominated the Commonwealth Games with a historic best-ever haul of 10 medals, comprising an unprecedented seven golds, the highest by any country in a single edition, along with three silver medals.

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India has so far secured a remarkable 39-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze medals.

India's greatest-ever Commonwealth Games performance came at the 2010 Delhi edition, where the hosts produced a historic haul of 101 medals, including 39 gold, 26 silver, and 36 bronze, to finish second on the overall medal table.

It remains India's highest-ever finish at the Games and the only occasion when the country crossed the 100-medal mark at a Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

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