New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Ambekar Meetei etched his name in Indian boxing history by becoming the country's first boxer to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Reflecting on the landmark achievement, Meetei described the experience as an overwhelming moment of pride and happiness, particularly as he secured gold on his debut at the prestigious event.

The young boxer credited hard work, dedication and perseverance for his success, emphasising that aspiring athletes should never give up on their dreams.

Meetei also expressed his ambition to carry this success forward to bigger stages, including the Senior Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games, with hopes of winning more gold medals for India.

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Meetei defeated Ireland's Kristian Jubani 3-2 in the men's 50kg final.

“Winning gold at my first Youth Olympic Games is an incredible feeling, and I am extremely proud of this achievement. I honestly don't know how to describe my emotions right now; I am just very, very happy," Meetei told ANI.

"I would like to tell everyone never to give up. With hard work, dedication and perseverance, you can achieve your dreams. Just as other athletes compete at major events such as the Senior Commonwealth Games and the Olympics and win gold medals, I hope to follow the same path and achieve even greater success," he added.

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The 17-year-old from Manipur showcased remarkable resilience after losing the opening round on all five judges' scorecards. Meetei bounced back strongly, winning the second round on three scorecards and the final round on four to seal a 3-2 split-decision victory.

Reflecting on his comeback, he credited his fighting spirit, determination and belief in his abilities for helping him overcome the deficit and secure the historic gold medal.

"Some of my bouts were very closely contested, but I kept pushing myself, fighting until the end and believing in my abilities. Even when things got difficult, I focused on making a comeback in the second round and carrying that momentum into the final round. That fighting spirit helped me achieve this historic gold medal," he noted.

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Seventeen-year-old Gunjan created history at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar by becoming the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at the tournament.

Gunjan dominated her final against Bensalah, winning all three rounds 10-9 on each of the five judges' scorecards.

Reflecting on the landmark achievement in the women's 48kg category, Gunjan described it as a proud moment for both herself and the country, acknowledging the support she received throughout her journey.

“Winning India's first-ever women's boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games is a huge achievement for me and my country. Being the first Indian girl to accomplish this feat makes it an incredibly proud moment, not just for me but for everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," she told ANI.

Gunjan overcame a familiar challenge in the semifinals, defeating Britain's Lily Bassett 4-1 to book her place in the gold medal bout. The victory was particularly significant as Bassett had previously beaten her 5-0 in the women's 48kg final at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok.

Reflecting on the rematch, Gunjan said she put the earlier defeat behind her, trusted her preparation and focused on executing her strategy to secure a memorable victory.

"My semifinal bout was against England, a boxer I had lost to previously, so there was some pressure going into the fight. However, I reminded myself that past results did not matter. I had prepared well this time, and my focus was on giving my absolute best. I stepped into the ring with confidence, executed my plan and came away with a victory. It was a special moment for me," she added.

Before Dakar 2026, India had won only two boxing medals at the Youth Olympic Games, both coming at the 2010 edition in Singapore.

India wrapped up its Dakar campaign with a total of 10 medals, comprising two gold, three silver and five bronze medals across multiple disciplines, including badminton, judo, swimming, athletics, beach wrestling and wushu. (ANI)

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