A revamp in approach against slow left-arm spinners helps Virat Kohli continue upward trajectory in IPL 2025

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli continued his fine run in the Indian Premier League (IPL), posting his fourth half-century during a run-chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on Sunday.

During the match, Virat did what he does best, staying towards the end and scoring an unbeaten 73 in just 54 balls, with seven fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.19.

He is the third-highest run-getter this season and RCB's highest, with 322 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.40 and strike rate of 140.00. He has scored four half-centuries. His best score is 73*.

Advertisement

After a slump in the 2022 season, Virat has been ageing like fine wine, as far as IPL performances are concerned. Even after his T20I retirement, the 36-year-old remains committed to re-inventing his game, polishing

As per CricViz, a leading cricket analysis, data and statistics provider, Virat's improvements against slow left-arm spin are astonishing to see. In five innings against left-arm spin, Virat has scored 54 runs in just 33 balls, with a strike rate of 163.6 and an attacking shot percentage of 79 per cent. He has not been dismissed even once by slow left-arm spin this season.

Advertisement

This season has seen Virat attacking slow left-arm spin more than ever, especially through carefully used slog sweeps and lofted cover drive.

Last season, Virat struck 106 runs against slow-left-arm spin in nine innings at a strike rate of 124.70, with six fours and six sixes in 85 balls. In other seasons during this decade, his strike rate against slow left-arm spin was 112.30 (while scoring 73 runs in six innings during the 2023 season), 102.08 (while scoring 49 runs in seven innings in 2022 season), 95.77 (while scoring 68 runs in seven innings in 2021 season) and 94.02 (while scoring 63 runs in seven innings during 2020 season), as per ESPNCricinfo.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase of 158 runs, RCB lost Phil Salt early, however half-centuries from Virat Kohli (73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to a seven wicket win with seven balls left.

With this win, RCB has managed to avenge their five-wicket loss to PBKS at their home stadium of M Chinnaswamy Stadium and secured their fifth win of the season. They are in third spot, with five wins, three losses and 10 points. With a same win-loss ratio, PBKS is at the fourth spot. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)