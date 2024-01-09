A shot at Paris glory

Jakarta, January 8

Young Indian shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh today secured two Olympics quota places for the country with gold medals in the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol events of the Asian Olympics qualifiers here.

Arjun Cheema won silver with a score of 237.3, while Varun Tomar shot a 239.6 to grab gold in the 10m air pistol event. PTI

The duo’s qualification took the total number of Indian shooters bound for Paris to 15, equalling the highest-ever tally that was achieved in the Tokyo Games. India secured six medals today, including two team gold, at the continental event.

The 20-year-old Tomar shot a 239.6 in the final to claim the top position, while Arjun Cheema won the silver medal with a score of 237.3. Mongolia’s Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan (217.2) won the bronze medal and earned the second quota place for his country.

Earlier, Tomar (586), Cheema (579) and Ujjawal Malik (575) shot a total of 1,740 to win the 10m air pistol team gold, while Iran and South Korea claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

There are always nerves. Last year was my first year in the senior team and after a good start, I was gaining experience. It is evident that hard work in training pays off. Varun Tomar I didn’t know I was that far ahead. I think I was just too process-oriented. I must have shot my best-ever final. Esha Singh

In the individual final, Tomar found it difficult initially to get into a rhythm. However, he rose to third after the second series. After 12 shots, it was Cheema who was leading the race to win the quota, with Tomar a close second. The duo slipped, with Enkhtaivan briefly taking the lead, but recovered to secure the top two positions and a quota for India with four shots remaining. Cheema could not catch Tomar and eventually finished 2.6 points behind.

Tomar, a former junior world champion, is the cousin of Tokyo Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. “It helped that I had someone like Saurabh to take guidance from as I don’t have anyone in the family who is a shooter,” Tomar, who comes from a farming family, said.

Rhythm misses out

The 19-year-old Esha then grabbed gold in the women’s event with a score of 243.1. The silver went to Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat (236.3), while the bronze was grabbed by Rhythm Sangwan (214.5). The 21-year-old Talat also earned a quota for the Paris Games, becoming the third Pakistan shooter to achieve the feat. She is the first woman shooter from the country to earn a quota for Paris.

Talat started off the strongest in the final to take the lead after the first five shots. Esha, though, went ahead in the second series. She increased her lead with every series to eventually win by 6.8 points.

Down in fourth place, Rhythm shot two 10.4s to eliminate South Korea’s Kim Bomi and rise to second spot above Talat. Within touching distance of securing India’s second quota place in the event, Rhythm faltered in the next series with shots of 8.9 and 9.0 and was eliminated in third place. Esha, Rhythm and Surbhi Rao also won the team gold medal with a combined score of 1,736. Esha is a World Championships gold medallist in the 10m air pistol mixed team and 25m air pistol team events.

“She can also win a medal, possibly gold, in the 25m air pistol here. But an individual can bag only one quota place for the country. Her bagging the quota means she can also compete in 25m air pistol in Paris,” said Esha’s father Sachin Singh. — Agencies