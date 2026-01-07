"A star has been born at SCG": Michael Vaughan lauds Jacob Bethell for his maiden FC Hundred during fifth Test

Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan heaped praise on the 22-year-old Jacob Bethell after the England youngster slammed his First-Class Hundred during the second innings of the visitors against Australia in Sydney during the fourth day of the fifth and final Ashes Test on Wednesday.

Former England captain Vaughan shared a post on his X handle, hailing Bethell's technique. Vaughan added that Bethell's fantastic knock should be the blueprint for the Three Lions batters in future Test matches.

"A star has been born here at the SCG .. The tempo / Technique and class of Jacob Bethell today is the blueprint for England's future Test batters," Vaughan wrote on X.

After scoring his maiden First-Class Hundred, the 22-year-old Bethell became the ninth England batter to score a century against Australia, aged 22 or younger, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He joined the elite list, including Johnny Briggs, Young Jack Hearne, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Colin Cowdrey, David Gower, Mike Atherton, Alastair Cook, and Ben Stokes.

Additionally, the stylish left-handed batter became the sixth English player to score their maiden First-Class century in a Test match.

Before Bethell, the elite milestone was achieved by Henry Wood against South Africa in 1898, Billy Griffith vs West Indies in 1948, Jack Russell vs Australia in 1989, Stuart Broad vs Pakistan in 2010, Gus Atkinson vs Sri Lanka in 2024.

Jacob Bethell's fighting century has helped England take a lead in their second innings. Currently, the Three Lions are at 267/7 in 66 overs with a lead of 84 runs.

Earlier on Day 4, Australia started with 518/7 in 124 overs in response to England's first innings score of 384. The hosts had a lead of 134 runs with Smith (129 off 205 balls, including 15 fours and one six) and Beau Webster (42 off 58 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) unbeaten at the crease. However, the hosts added 49 more runs to their overnight score as they were bundled out for 567 runs in their first innings, having a lead of 183. Captain Steve Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six.

Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six.

England started their second innings on a poor note. Opener Zak Crawley departed in the very first over. Speedster Mitchell Starc dismissed him for one run. However, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell ensured there was no loss of wickets as the visitors went to Lunch at 80/1.

The second session started with Australian speedster Michael Neser dismissing opener Ben Duckett during the first ball of the 20th over.

The English batter made 42 runs off 55 balls, including six fours. Nesser also broke the 81-run partnership for the second wicket. Duckett concluded his Ashes 2025-26 series by making 202 runs in 10 innings at an average of 20.02 and a strike rate of 91.4.

Duckett also became the 11th batter to bat 10 times (or more) in the top-three in a Test series and not register a single 50-plus score while at it.

Before Duckett, the last player with this unwanted record was Phil Simmons during the 1991 England tour. Duckett is the fourth such batter in Ashes history after Cyril Washbrook (1950/51), John Edrich (1972) and Kim Hughes (1978/79).

England reached 106/2 in 27 overs with Bethell and Joe Root playing cautious cricket. Bethell reached his half-century during the 28th over in 87 deliveries, whereas Root completed his 400 runs in the ongoing Ashes series in the very same over.

During the last ball of the 32nd over, speedster Scott Boland trapped Root in front of the wicket (LBW), removing the veteran batter for just six runs off 37 deliveries as the Three Lions reached 117/3.

The right-handed batter Root ended up scoring 400 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.44. Root notched up two centuries (Brisbane and Sydney) in the Ashes series. After Root's departure, Bethell and Brook stitched an unbeaten fifty-run partnership for the fourth wicket as England made 99 runs and lost two wickets in the second session.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket.

Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours. Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)

