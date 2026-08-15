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Home / Sports / "A state with 25 crore population has no dearth of talent; UPT20 League creating history": CM Yogi Adityanath &amp; BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla inaugurate season 4

"A state with 25 crore population has no dearth of talent; UPT20 League creating history": CM Yogi Adityanath & BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla inaugurate season 4

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ANI
Updated At : 05:08 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath officially inaugurated the fourth edition of the UP T20 League in a glittering ceremony at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

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The grand inaugural event on Friday witnessed the presence of prominent sports personalities and dignitaries, including former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, rising India batter Abhishek Sharma, UP Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, UP T20 League Chairman Dr Sanjay Kapoor, and MLC Mahendra Singh.

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Addressing the gathering with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', CM Adityanath highlighted the state's burgeoning athletic potential and aligned the tournament's spirit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Fit India'.

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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that 'a fit youth will shape the future of a Fit India.' The UP T20 League is proving to be a magnificent platform for our youngsters to showcase their capabilities. When BCCI officials met me some time ago, I told them that a single team would not suffice for a state with a population of 25 crore. Today, our six formidable franchises seamlessly connect Uttar Pradesh from east to west and north to south," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister noted that the tournament opener between Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks perfectly embodies the heritage and competitive spirit of the state.

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Delivering the welcome address, UP T20 League Chairman Kapoor expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Adityanath and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla for their continued support. Kapoor described the league as an all-encompassing celebration of Uttar Pradesh that belongs to every citizen, underscoring the collective effort to elevate the state's cricket to greater heights.

Speaking on the developmental impact of the tournament, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla emphasised that Season 4 represents a major milestone for local cricketers and support staff.

"Through this league, more than 250 young players are getting the opportunity to showcase their talent on a prominent platform. Additionally, several former cricketers have found valuable avenues across various administrative and technical roles. Initiatives like this will produce future stars who will go on to represent franchises in the IPL and play for Team India," Shukla stated.

The tournament features 34 matches across two venues, with the initial phase taking place in Lucknow until August 26, before transitioning to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the second phase, playoffs, and the grand final on September 6. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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