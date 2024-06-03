 A tall order for India? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

A tall order for India?

After win over Bangladesh, Rohit says the team has not finalised batting order yet

A tall order for India?

Rohit Sharma said playing Rishabh Pant at No. 3 against Bangladesh was just an experiment. ICC



PTI

New York, June 2

The Indian team is yet to "nail" its batting line-up for the T20 World Cup and much shouldn't be read into the think-tank's decision to send Rishabh Pant at No. 3 in the warm up match against Bangladesh, said skipper Rohit Sharma.

India emerged winners by 60 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, restricting Bangladesh to 122/9 after posting 182/5 on Saturday.

On Pant batting at No .3, Rohit said: "Just to give him an opportunity. We have not really nailed down what the batting unit will look like. Even the bowlers did pretty well. All in all happy with how things went."

Pant struck a fluent 53 off 32 balls, while Hardik Pandya smashed 40 in 23 deliveries after Suryakumar Yadav helped himself to an 18-ball 31.

"Quite happy with how things went. Pretty much got what we wanted from the game. Like I said at the toss, it was important to get used to the conditions.

"New venue, new ground, drop-in pitch – important to get used to it and we managed pretty well," Rohit said.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh shone with the ball, picking 2/12 in three overs while all-rounder Shivam Dube grabbed 2/13 in three overs.

Asked about Arshdeep, Rohit said: "He has shown us, in whatever games he has played, he has the skills up-front. He has got a very good skill-set (at the death too). He bowled pretty well, swung the ball up front, and then bowled one at the backend. We have got 15 good players here. We have to see what the conditions are and then see what combination is best for us."

Head coach Rahul Dravid said the pitch was a “bit soft and spongy”, while lauding his players.

"It's great to get a good hit-out. Obviously, it looks like a good facility in terms of as quickly as they have put up. The ground is a bit soft and the guys could feel that on the hamstring and the calves. So, that's the area we need to ensure that we are working around and ensuring that the guys are looking after," Dravid said in a video posted by the BCCI. — PTI

West Indies pushed to limit by PNG

Georgetown: Two-time champions West Indies were put under extreme pressure by a plucky Papua New Guinea unit before scraping through with a five-wicket win in their T20 World Cup opener here today. Left-hander Sese Bau (50 off 43) made a fine half-century to take PNG to 136/8 after the associate nation lost their first four wickets for 50 runs. A power-packed West Indies should have chased down the below-par total comfortably but PNG made them work hard for the win. The tournament co-hosts eventually got home in 19 overs thanks to rearguard action from Roston Chase (42 not out off 27 balls) and Andre Russell (15 off 9). pti

Brief scores: PNG: 136/8 in 20 overs (Bau 50; Russell 2/19, Joseph 2/34); WI: 137/5 in 19 overs (Chase 42*; Vala 2/28).

Would love to coach India: Gambhir

Dubai: Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has said he would "love to coach" the national team amid speculation that he is front-runner for the high-profile job. Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title and is seen as an apt successor to Rahul Dravid. “I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well,” said the 42-year-old at an event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #New York #Rishabh Pant #Rohit Sharma


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

2
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

3
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

4
India Assembly election 2024

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

5
India Assembly election 2024

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

6
India

As his interim bail ends, Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

7
India

Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after 22-hour delay

8
Business

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani

9
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

10
Punjab

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Assam flood: 3 more dead, 5.35 lakh people affected, fresh areas inundated

Assam flood: 3 more dead, 5.35 lakh people affected, fresh areas inundated

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh 31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

UP thief falls asleep during robbery, wakes up next morning to find policemen around, arrested

UP thief falls asleep during robbery, wakes up next morning to find policemen around, arrested

When he woke up the following morning, he was shocked to fin...

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu