AAI tweaks selection policy

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 9

The Archery Association of India (AAI) has changed its selection policy as the Indian archers start the new season looking to punch their tickets for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Previously, the AAI used to select two teams after a series of trials. The first group was fielded in three World Cups, while the second group played in the fourth.

However, after consulting the coaches and archers, who contended that the old system did not factor in consistency, the AAI has decided to send the top four archers in both the recurve and compound disciplines to all the events.

The top four in both the men’s and women’s categories will be selected after trials in Sonepat on March 17-20. They will be fielded in the World Cups, World Championship, which is an Olympics qualifying tournament, and Asian Games.

“We selected the top 16 during the last set of trials held in Kolkata last month. The same archers will now be called for the trials in Sonepat, where the top four will be decided,” AAI assistant secretary Gunjan Abrol said.

“In fact, we will shortlist the top eight archers. The top four will be in the national camp, while the reserve bunch can choose to train in the camp or with their personal coaches,” Abrol added.

Performance review

There are plans to also review the performance of the top four archers after the third World Cup in June. If any archer’s performance is found wanting, then the federation will hold a separate trial involving the archer and the reserves.

“We have to think about form and fitness as well so we will review their performance after the third World Cup,” Abrol said.