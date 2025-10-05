DT
Aaron Finch predicts scoreline for IND-AUS ODI series

Aaron Finch predicts scoreline for IND-AUS ODI series

ANI
Updated At : 06:25 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 5 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch delivered a verdict in favour of his side as they prepare to take on a Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli-powered India during a three-match ODI series at home from October 19 onwards.

Rohit and Virat, two of India's ODI-only stalwarts now, will return to Indian colours for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy win this year in March, as they will take on Australia during the three-match ODI series as they prepare for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. With Rohit no longer the ODI captain and replaced by Shubman Gill, and Virat also playing just one format, this tour will be vital for these two legends on their road to South Africa.

Finch, who was well known for his exploits against India throughout his career and was part of the Australian side that won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on home soil in 2015, believes the series will be closely fought, with his former side likely to claim the honours narrowly.

In 32 ODIs and 31 innings against India, Finch made 1,460 runs at an average of 48.66, with four centuries and nine fifties and a best score of 124.

"It will be a great series," Finch told ICC Digital from Colombo as part of his commentary commitments at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

"It always is against India, and I think having Virat back in there brings out the best in him against Australia.

"It is always a great battle when you look at it on paper as it is very evenly matched, but I would say Australia (win the series) 2-1. Not confidently though as India are a great side and it will just be a great series to watch," he concluded.

The ODI series will start from October 19 onwards, and the five-match T20I series will start from October 29 onwards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)


