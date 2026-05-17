Aaron Rai emerges as strong contender at PGA Championship while Theegala slips down order

Pennsylvania [US], May 17 (ANI): The third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club delivered high drama, constant leaderboard changes, and a tightly packed field heading into the final day.

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Among the standout performers was Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai, who produced another composed round to move into contention for his first major title. Rai, whose family has Indian roots, heads into the closing round just two shots behind leader Alex Smalley in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive finishes of the season, according to a press release.

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Rai's impressive performance has placed him in a tie for second alongside Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor, Matt Schmid, and Ludvig Aberg. With only a handful of strokes separating dozens of players, the championship remains wide open as the world's best golfers prepare for a tense final-round battle in Pennsylvania.

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American golfer Alex Smalley leads the field at six under par after carding a third-round 68. Smalley's journey through the round was anything but smooth. After beginning the day tied for the lead, he stumbled early with bogeys on three of his opening four holes. However, the 29-year-old responded with remarkable composure, recovering brilliantly on the back nine to reclaim control of the tournament.

For Indian-origin golfer Sahith Theegala, however, the tournament has taken a disappointing turn. After an encouraging start that placed him inside the top 10 following the opening round, Theegala has steadily slipped down the leaderboard over the past two days.

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Theegala, sponsored by Hero, carded a two-over-par 72 during the third round, managing only two birdies while suffering four bogeys on the difficult Aronimink course. The result pushed him down to tied-52nd place, continuing a frustrating slide after his promising beginning.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian-origin golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju failed to make the cut earlier in the tournament.

Despite not yet owning a professional victory, Smalley has shown consistency throughout the 2026 season, missing just one cut and recording four consecutive top-20 finishes before arriving at Aronimink. His closing birdie putt on the 18th capped a resilient comeback and ensured he retained a narrow advantage heading into Sunday.

Aaron Rai continued his steady rise with another excellent round of 67, matching the best score he has posted in a major championship. The English golfer looked calm and confident throughout the day and briefly climbed to the top of the leaderboard after consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes.

Rai's round featured six birdies mixed with a few costly mistakes late in the day. A poor tee shot and approach on the final hole resulted in a dropped shot, leaving him at four under overall. Even so, the 30-year-old remains firmly in contention and is now on course for the best major championship finish of his career.

The three-time DP World Tour winner has previously finished tied-19th in majors on three occasions, including the 2021 Open Championship and the 2024 U.S. Open. Now, he stands on the brink of a career-defining moment.

The leaderboard remains extraordinarily congested, with nearly 30 players still within five shots of the lead. That level of competition has made momentum swings common throughout the tournament and guarantees an unpredictable final round.

Among the notable names in contention is two-time major champion Jon Rahm, who carded a solid 67 to stay firmly in the hunt. The Spaniard is aiming to become the first player from Spain to win the PGA Championship and add another major title to his growing collection.

Nick Taylor and Matt Schmid both produced superb rounds of 65 to surge up the standings. Taylor already owns five PGA Tour victories and is seeking the biggest win of his career, while Schmid is attempting to break through on the grandest stage in golf.

Ludvig Aberg also remains well-positioned after a composed 68. The Swedish star continues to impress in major championships and is attempting to become only the second Swedish man to win a major title after Henrik Stenson's memorable Open Championship triumph in 2016.

Further down the leaderboard, world number one Scottie Scheffler struggled to build momentum and sits tied for 23rd following a round of 71. Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman occupy the same position, leaving them with significant ground to make up on the final day.

As the championship heads toward its conclusion, all eyes will now be on whether Aaron Rai can maintain his composure and challenge for his maiden major title.

For Rai, Sunday represents not just an opportunity to win a major championship but also the chance to establish himself among golf's elite performers on the biggest stage. (ANI)

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