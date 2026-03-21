icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Aaron Rai in top 10 as Theegala has day to forget

Aaron Rai in top 10 as Theegala has day to forget

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Palm Harbor [US], March 21 (ANI): Aaron Rai opened the week with a round of 3-under 68 to be placed T-7 on the leaderboard at the Valspar Championship. He was tied alongside nine other players.

Advertisement

Theegala, meanwhile, had a difficult start to the week as he shot 6-over 77 in the first round. This start puts him all the way down at T-128 with a lot of ground to make up if he hopes to make the cut.

Advertisement

Aaron Rai started the day with a birdie before dropping down to 1-over par by the turn of the round due to a pair of bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes.

Advertisement

On the back nine, Rai had three consecutive birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th before making another late birdie on the 17th hole to close the day with a score of 2-under 68. Rai will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing at the Players Championship last week.

Theegala made an early double bogey on the second hole and then had another five bogeys in his first round. The birdie on the 14th hole was the only solace in an otherwise difficult round.

Advertisement

Sungjae Im leads the field after carding 7-under 64 despite two late bogeys. The South Korean, who is returning from a wrist injury, is playing only his third event this year and has yet to make the cut. The first round included six birdies, two eagles and three bogeys.

Sungjae Im found his rhythm with the putter as he made long putts of 18ft and 35 ft to make the two eagles respectively.

In second place is Brandt Snedeker, the captain of the US team for the Presidents Cup. Snedeker fired of his first bogey free round in 14 years to be placed one stroke behind the leader. The 45 year old carded a round of 6-under 65, which included six birdies.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts